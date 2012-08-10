FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiger beer maker APB posts 36 pct rise in Q3 net profit
August 10, 2012 / 10:44 AM / in 5 years

Tiger beer maker APB posts 36 pct rise in Q3 net profit

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to take full control of, on Friday posted a 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit before exceptional items as sales rose in Indochina and Southeast Asia.

APB earned S$91.1 million ($73.24 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended June, up from S$67.0 million a year ago. Its net profit was, however, down 12 percent year-on-year when a one-off gain from asset sales in 2011 was taken into consideration.

Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his companies, including Thai Beverage PCL, are vying with Heineken for influence over APB due to its exposure to fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia.

APB said overall volume in Indochina and Thailand grew 12 percent, led by strong double-digit growth in Vietnam and Thailand.

South and Southeast Asia, excluding Thailand, delivered volume growth of 5 percent, led mainly by double-digit growth in Indonesia and export markets. ($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

