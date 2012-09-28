FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2012

Heineken says has cash and financing for APB deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday it had sufficient cash and financing available to buy the rest of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries, which it is set to control after a two-month takeover battle.

Heineken said the average acquisition financing costs were expected to be below 3 percent per year.

Earlier on Friday, shareholders of Fraser and Neave voted to sell their stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, giving full control to Heineken. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

