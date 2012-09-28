FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F&N shareholders vote to sell Tiger beer maker to Heineken
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 28, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

F&N shareholders vote to sell Tiger beer maker to Heineken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) voted in favour of selling the conglomerate’s beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB), to Heineken NV in a $6.3 billion deal.

The vote on Friday formally ends a two-month battle between Heineken and companies linked to Thai beer baron Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi for the control of the Tiger beer maker. The Thai firms, collectively the biggest shareholder of F&N, had previously offered to take over APB.

The approval was a formality after Charoen’s firms, including Thai Beverage PCL, said last week they would vote in favour of the sale of F&N’s 40 percent stake in APB to the Dutch brewer.

The Thai group, which owns a combined 30.7 percent stake in F&N, is now making a $7.2 billion bid to take over the Singapore conglomerate, which also has interests in soft drinks, dairy products, property and publishing.

Heineken, already the owner of nearly 56 percent of APB through an 81-year-old venture with F&N, is seeking full control of the brewer to benefit from Asia’s fast-growing beer market.

F&N officials told shareholders the conglomerate will seek to expand its other businesses after the sale of APB.

Chairman Lee Hsien Yang also said F&N will not implement a capital reduction plan until after the Thai offer expires. (Reporting by xxxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.