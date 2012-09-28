F&N shareholders vote to sell Tiger beer maker to Heineken

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) voted in favour of selling the conglomerate’s beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB), to Heineken NV in a $6.3 billion deal.

The vote on Friday formally ends a two-month battle between Heineken and companies linked to Thai beer baron Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi for the control of the Tiger beer maker. The Thai firms, collectively the biggest shareholder of F&N, had previously offered to take over APB.

The approval was a formality after Charoen’s firms, including Thai Beverage PCL, said last week they would vote in favour of the sale of F&N’s 40 percent stake in APB to the Dutch brewer.

The Thai group, which owns a combined 30.7 percent stake in F&N, is now making a $7.2 billion bid to take over the Singapore conglomerate, which also has interests in soft drinks, dairy products, property and publishing.

Heineken, already the owner of nearly 56 percent of APB through an 81-year-old venture with F&N, is seeking full control of the brewer to benefit from Asia’s fast-growing beer market.

F&N officials told shareholders the conglomerate will seek to expand its other businesses after the sale of APB.

Chairman Lee Hsien Yang also said F&N will not implement a capital reduction plan until after the Thai offer expires. (Reporting by xxxxx)