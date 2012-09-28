FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F&N says Kirin has shown no intention to sell stake
September 28, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 5 years ago

F&N says Kirin has shown no intention to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has not indicated any intention to sell its nearly 15 percent stake in Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd, F&N’s financial controller Hui Choon Kit said on Friday.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday the Japanese brewer, the second-biggest shareholder in the drinks and property group, was exploring several options, including selling its F&N stake to Thai Beverage or another potential buyer at a higher price.

Kirin had said previously it was interested in F&N’s food and non-alcoholic drinks business.

Shareholders of F&N voted in favour of selling its beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, to Heineken NV in a $6.3 billion deal. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

