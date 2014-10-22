FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
APEC nations vow to pursue "flexible" fiscal policies
October 22, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

APEC nations vow to pursue "flexible" fiscal policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Countries in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc will implement flexible fiscal policies to support the global economy and job creation, the finance ministers of the member nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The 21-member economic bloc would address weakness in the global economy by pursuing structural reforms that unleash new sources of growth, the statement said.

“We will continue to implement our fiscal policies flexibly, taking into account near-term economic conditions,” the joint statement said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

