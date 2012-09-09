FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF interested in role in ECB bond plan-Lagarde
September 9, 2012

IMF interested in role in ECB bond plan-Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is interested in a role in the design and monitoring of a plan by the European Central Bank to buy bonds issued by governments in the euro zone, Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Sunday.

Speaking after attending an Asia-Pacific summit, Lagarde also backed a new Chinese infrastructure spending offensive, saying it was important that countries running external surpluses make their contribution to supporting global growth.

In a statement issued after attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vladivostok, Russia, Lagarde said that recently announced European policy steps “pave the way forward.”

“The priority is now coordinated implementation,” she said in the statement, issued by her office.

She also said the priority was for Asia-Pacific economies to remain resilient to external pressures and focus on growth that can benefit as many people as possible.

