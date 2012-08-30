Asia-Pacific economies push for open farm trade, growth

* Ministers urge action on Europe crisis

* Call to keep farm markets open in face of high prices

* Lay ground for APEC summit on Sept. 8-9

By Douglas Busvine

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific finance ministers agreed on Thursday to bolster growth to fight economic headwinds from Europe and said free trade should be upheld on global farm markets as poor harvests force up grain prices.

The 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) made the appeal to resist protectionist measures in the agriculture sector at talks in Russia, which faces its worst wheat harvest in nine years, while prolonged drought has decimated U.S. crops.

The ministers highlighted “the need to avoid export bans”, an apparent reference to hosts Russia, which imposed a temporary embargo on grain exports two years ago after crops failed.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov backed the joint statement, telling a news conference in Moscow that restrictions on farm trade “would not serve the general trend towards economic growth.”

Many APEC states are net food importers and South Korean Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan highlighted the risks that an increase in grain prices might pose to “already sluggishly growing” economies.

In their last meeting before a regional summit to be hosted by Russia in Vladivostok on Sept. 8-9, the ministers also underlined concern about the failure of European leaders to resolve the euro zone’s debt crisis.

“We would encourage the Europeans to continue with their path of reform, and to lay out a sensible, clear path so that governments and markets understand very clearly what the reform path is,” Australian Finance Minister Penny Wong told Reuters.

GROWTH VS SUSTAINABILITY

The economies of the Asia-Pacific, while in better shape than Europe‘s, are feeling the effects of the euro zone crisis.

Countries in a strong fiscal position such as China, the world’s No. 2 economy, have scope to bolster demand to navigate a soft landing, one senior APEC official said on the fringes of the Moscow meeting.

Chinese officials, however, said it was important to keep debt under control, suggesting that scope for further stimulus may be limited.

“The Chinese authorities have a lot of (fiscal) room to move,” Wong said in an interview. “While there has been some moderation in Chinese growth, our observation would be that the Chinese have room to continue to support growth.”

The APEC debate on the world economy picks up where the Group of 20 - the world’s most important intergovernmental forum - left off at a summit in Mexico in June, a Mexican Finance Ministry official said.

Europe needs “to move faster in the implementation of agreed policy actions,” Mexico’s under secretary for finance, Gerardo Rodriguez, told Reuters. “Markets have become more demanding and everyone is waiting for the integration process.”

The euro zone has come under intense pressure to back proposals by Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, to ensure that debt-strapped governments can remain solvent by buying their bonds.

Germany, long a bastion of monetary orthodoxy, his misgivings about the plan, which Draghi is expected to flesh out next week.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel, visiting China on Thursday, told Premier Wen Jiabao that European leaders had “the absolute political will” to stabilise the euro.

The APEC official said it was important to move forward on steps to ensure debt-strapped European governments have access to funding, ensuring in particular that heavily-indebted Greece can find a path back to growth.

APEC groups economies with a Pacific coastline and serves as a forum for economic and trade dialogue. The United States, China and Japan did not, however, send their top finance officials to the Moscow talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the annual APEC summit in Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific coast at the end of next week. U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking re-election in November, will not attend and will be represented by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.