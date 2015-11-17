FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-COFCO chairman says Glencore not selling stake in agriculture assets
November 17, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-COFCO chairman says Glencore not selling stake in agriculture assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects media slug to APEC-SUMMIT/COFCO; removes extra word “firm” in first paragraph)

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - COFCO Chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday commodities firm Glencore PLC was not planning to sell its stake in its agricultural assets.

“It’s not really in the market. It’s a rumour. They’re not selling,” Gaoning, the chairman of state-run commodities firm, told Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC meeting. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

