REFILE-COFCO chairman says Glencore not selling stake in agriculture assets

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - COFCO Chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday commodities firm Glencore PLC was not planning to sell its stake in its agricultural assets.

“It’s not really in the market. It’s a rumour. They’re not selling,” Gaoning, the chairman of state-run commodities firm, told Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC meeting. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)