Russia to consolidate, strengthen its banks-Putin
September 7, 2012 / 8:45 AM / in 5 years

Russia to consolidate, strengthen its banks-Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia will strengthen its financial sector by merging its banks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, in comments suggesting that state-controlled banks would entrench their domination of the sector.

“We will consolidate our banks, but we won’t do it quickly,” Putin told a business forum in Vladivostok ahead of an Asia-Pacific summit, adding however that there would be no “forced” mergers.

Putin also reiterated his commitment to maintaining an open capital account. Russia, which liberalised capital flows in 2006, has experienced hefty net capital outflows as a result of the global financial crisis.

His comments reflected support for Russia’s big state-controlled, Sberbank and VTB, against which foreign players are struggling to compete as their funding costs are typically higher.

