FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aperam on brink of bouncing back into profit
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 27, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 6 years

Aperam on brink of bouncing back into profit

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stainless steel maker Aperam expects to return to profit in the first quarter, helped by restocking among distributors after a weak end to 2011.

“We are fully booked for March-April. A restocking effect explains part of the rebound in demand but apparent demand, which is dependent on the nickel price, is now in line with real demand,” chief executive Philippe Darmayan said on Monday, at an informal meeting with journalists in Amsterdam.

Aperam, the world’s sixth-largest stainless steel producer and which was spun off by ArcelorMittal a year ago, suffered a loss of $60 million last year, yet Darmayan expects it to be profitable in the first three months and the full year.

Previously Aperam had said only that it expected improvement in the January-March period from the final quarter of 2011 due to a stainless steel market rebound and the continuation of its cost-cutting plan.

Aperam’s “Leadership Journey” plan aims to save $350 million by 2013. It will not reopen recently closed capacity, such as the production line in Genk, Belgium, before this target has been reached, Darmayan added.

Demand fell in the fourth quarter largely due to a decline in the nickel price. Distributors held off buying in anticipation of lower stainless prices, but the nickel rebound had spurred customers to replenish stocks.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange last year fell some 40 percent between February and early December, but has since recovered some 18 percent.

Darmayan said he expected demand for stainless steel to grow 2 percent annually over the next five years and by 7 percent in Latin America, a key market for the company.

Aperam had not considered bidding for the stainless steel activities of ThyssenKrupp, recently bought by Finland’s Outokumpu.

“We have been looking at ThyssenKrupp for the past 10 years, but the risk was too high,” he said.

Thyssenkrupp’s investment in a U.S. steel mill in a “climate of overcapacity” had been a factor in not bidding, he added. (Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Hulmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.