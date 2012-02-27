UPDATE 1-Aperam targets return to profit

* Aperam eyes profit in first quarter, full year

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stainless steel maker Aperam’s chief executive expects a return to profit in the first quarter, aided by restocking among distributors, after a weak end to 2011.

“We are fully booked for March-April. A restocking effect explains part of the rebound in demand but apparent demand, which is dependent on the nickel price, is now in line with real demand,” Philippe Darmayan said on Monday, at an informal meeting with journalists in Amsterdam.

Aperam, the world’s sixth-largest stainless steel producer and which was spun off by ArcelorMittal a year ago, suffered a loss of $60 million last year.

Darmayan said he expects it to be profitable in the first three months and the full year, though the company later qualified his comments.

“Although Aperam is targeting a net profit for 2012, we are operating in a very volatile environment and we are still in the early stage of the year,” the company said in a statement.

“Consequently we cannot guarantee that such a target will be achieved.” It did confirm EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was expected to improve in the first quarter compared with the final three months of 2011.

Analysts on average expect net profit this year of $41 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aperam’s “Leadership Journey” plan aims to save $350 million by 2013. It will not reopen recently closed capacity, such as the production line in Genk, Belgium, before this target has been reached, Darmayan added.

Demand fell in the fourth quarter largely due to falling nickel prices. Distributors held off buying in anticipation of lower stainless prices, but the nickel rebound spurred customers to replenish stocks.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange last year fell about 40 percent between February and early December, but has since recovered about 18 percent.

Darmayan said he expected demand in Europe for stainless steel to grow 2 percent annually over the next five years and by 7 percent in Latin America, a key market for the company. Last year, demand in Europe grew 3.3 percent.

Aperam had not considered bidding for the stainless steel activities of ThyssenKrupp, recently bought by Finland’s Outokumpu.

“We have been looking at ThyssenKrupp for the past 10 years, but the risk was too high,” he said.

Thyssenkrupp’s investment in a U.S. steel mill in a “climate of overcapacity” had been a factor in not bidding, he added. (Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Hulmes)