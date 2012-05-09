FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aperam Q1 misses consensus, sees profits flat
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Aperam Q1 misses consensus, sees profits flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker Aperam fell short of consensus in the first quarter as its markets were tougher than predicted, and it expects profits to remain flat for the next few months, it said on Wednesday.

The world’s sixth-largest stainless steel producer, which was floated by ArcelorMittal a year ago, said its first-quarter core profit was 64 million euros ($82.76 million), while analysts had been expecting 94 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)

