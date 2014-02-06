FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aperam core earnings almost double in Q4
February 6, 2014

BRIEF-Aperam core earnings almost double in Q4

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aperam: * Q4 revenue $1.28 bln Vs Reuters poll consensus $1.199 bln * EBITDA of $292 mln in full year 2013, compared to EBITDA of $2174 million in full year 2012 * Basic loss per share of $1.28 in 2013 * EBITDA in Q1 2014 is expected to increase compared to EBITDA in Q4 2013 * Net debt of $690 mln on December 31, 2013 compared to a net debt of $816 million on december 31, 2012 * Net debt to remain under control in Q1 2014 * Shipments of 1,728 thousand tonnes in FY2013, 3 pct up vs shipments of 1,683 thousand tonnes in FY2012 * Net loss of $42 mln inclusive of an income tax expense of $9 mln, in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Continue to remain cautious considering the global economic uncertainty for 2014 * Q4 EBITDA $84 million versus $43 million year-ago

