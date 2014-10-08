FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apetit estimates to reduce group`s personnel by 10-20 persons
October 8, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit estimates to reduce group`s personnel by 10-20 persons

Reuters Staff

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj

* Profitability programme for Food Business’s fish products group goes forward

* Says profitability improvement measures are to be carried out in stages by end of 2015. Aim is to lower annual operating expenses by about 3 million euros

* Says co-determination negotiations affecting personnel in Finland will be commenced for financial and production-related reasons and in order to reorganise operations

* Says negotiations will affect 121 blue-collar and white-collar positions in fish products group’s business locations in Kuopio, Helsinki, Kustavi and Turku

* Says changes are estimated to reduce product group’s personnel need by 10-20 person-workyears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

