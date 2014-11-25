FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apetit: termination of employment for 15 people in total
November 25, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit: termination of employment for 15 people in total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Says closure of the Kustavi and Turku production units will lead to termination of employment for 12 people at Kustavi and 3 at Turku

* Says concentration of operations at Kuopio and Helsinki will mean an additional 7 new positions in these locations

* Says most of programme measures are focused on years 2014-2015, and they are expected to improve profitability gradually as of 2015

* Says aim of programmes is to achieve a reduction of 4.5 million euros in annual expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

