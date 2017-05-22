(In May 19 story, corrects paragraph 2 to say Van Gelderen
joins University of California's office of chief investment
officer, not as chief investment officer)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV
said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset
management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
Van Gelderen joins the University of California's office of
chief investment officer, the company said.
He joined APG Asset Management in 2010 as CIO for capital
markets investments.
He previously held positions as deputy-CIO at ING Investment
Management and head of investments at Swiss private
bank Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)