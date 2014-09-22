FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top dutch asset manager sets pay guide for listed European firms
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 22, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Top dutch asset manager sets pay guide for listed European firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Top Dutch pension asset manager APG Asset Management said it has set remuneration guidelines for the listed European companies in which it invests.

APG said it wanted the management of the companies to maximise value creation over the long-term, rather than accounting profits over the short term.

“Discussions with company management about incentive schemes can be long and complex,” said Herman Bots, Head of Fundamental Equities.

“By clarifying our position, we expect to have a more effective dialogue on the matter. The added benefit is that there will be more time left for other discussion topics, including performance, long-term strategy and sustainability.”

APG manages around 377 billion euros ($484.8 billion) on behalf of Dutch public and private sector schemes with a combined 4.5 million active and retired participants, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7777 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.