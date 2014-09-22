Top dutch asset manager sets pay guide for listed European firms

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Top Dutch pension asset manager APG Asset Management said it has set remuneration guidelines for the listed European companies in which it invests.

APG said it wanted the management of the companies to maximise value creation over the long-term, rather than accounting profits over the short term.

“Discussions with company management about incentive schemes can be long and complex,” said Herman Bots, Head of Fundamental Equities.

“By clarifying our position, we expect to have a more effective dialogue on the matter. The added benefit is that there will be more time left for other discussion topics, including performance, long-term strategy and sustainability.”

APG manages around 377 billion euros ($484.8 billion) on behalf of Dutch public and private sector schemes with a combined 4.5 million active and retired participants, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7777 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Freya Berry)