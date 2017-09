Jan 28 (Reuters) - Financial services provider APG Groep NV has appointed Gerard van Olphen as its chief executive for a four-year period from mid-March.

He was CEO at Vivat Insurance until September. He was also vice-chairman of the executive board at Achmea, among other positions, APG said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)