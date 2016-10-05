FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Saudi-based Apicorp arranges $100 mln Islamic financing for Egypt's EGPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia-based Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) has arranged a three-year $100 million murabaha financing facility for Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), the development bank said on Wednesday.

EGPC will use the funds to purchase liquid petroleum gas from the Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company, the statement said.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens

