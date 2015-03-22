APICORP says signs $950 mln Islamic loan to fund investments

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) has signed a two-part sharia-compliant facility worth $950 million that it will use to finance investments in regional energy projects, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The bulk of the financing consisted of a 3 billion Saudi riyal ($800 million) Islamic loan of five years duration that was provided by five Saudi banks: Banque Saudi Fransi, National Commercial Bank, Riyad Bank, Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank.

The remainder was provided on a three year basis by First Gulf Bank, HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the statement added. ($1 = 3.7494 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)