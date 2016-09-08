FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Google to buy software developer Apigee in $625 mln deal
September 8, 2016

Google to buy software developer Apigee in $625 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is acquiring software developer Apigee Corp in a deal valued at about $625 million in cash.

Google will pay Apigee shareholders $17.40 for each share held, a 6.5 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close.

Apigee went public in April last year at $17 per share.

Apigee has an API platform, which allows a company's backend services to talk to mobile and web-based apps used by their customers and partners. ]

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

