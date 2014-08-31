FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's APN Media says considering IPO of NZ operations
August 31, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's APN Media says considering IPO of NZ operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian media company APN News & Media Ltd on Monday said it was considering an initial public offering and domestic listing for its New Zealand operations, which include some of the country’s largest newspapers and radio stations.

APN said that it was looking at strategic options for APN New Zealand, which publishes the New Zealand Herald, the country’s largest circulation daily newspaper, websites and magazines, adding that an IPO and listing was one consideration.

APN New Zealand also owns radio stations including Newstalk ZB, The Hits and Coast, and the GrabOne group buying site.

Earlier in the year, APN acquired two Australian radio station networks, and took a full stake in Hong Kong bus advertising company Buspak Advertising.

It also struck a deal with Australian media company Fairfax under which APN would provide printing services at its Auckland plant for several Fairfax newspapers in New Zealand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
