FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo Education profit plunges 66 pct as enrollments fall
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 8, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Apollo Education profit plunges 66 pct as enrollments fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group’s quarterly profit plunged nearly 66 percent as student enrollments fell.

New degreed enrollments at Apollo’s flagship University of Phoenix fell 5 percent to 39,600 in the first quarter.

Net income attributable to Apollo fell to $33.8 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30 from $98.9 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.

Revenue fell 15.2 percent to $719.1 million. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.