CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Apollo Education profit, forecast hurt by falling enrollments

(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that the sector as a whole is under scrutiny, not just Corinthian and ITT)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group forecast quarterly revenue below analysts’ estimates after reporting a 66 percent drop in first-quarter profit as fewer students signed up for its degree programs.

Apollo’s shares fell 10.5 percent to $28.50 in premarket trading.

Total enrollments at Apollo’s flagship University of Phoenix dropped 20.4 percent to 592,853 in the quarter ended Nov. 30.

For-profit education companies have been grappling with falling enrollments as lower graduation rates and poor job placements have left students unemployed and heavily indebted.

For-profit education companies including Apollo and rivals Corinthian Colleges Inc and ITT Educational Services are under regulatory scrutiny over issues including student loans and placement rates.

Corinthian was forced to sell most of its campuses last year.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Apollo forecast revenue of $580 million-$595 million for the second quarter ending Feb. 28.

Analysts on average were expecting $610.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Apollo fell to $33.8 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $98.9 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.

Revenue fell 15.2 percent to $719.1 million.

Apollo’s shares rose nearly 25 percent in 2014, while Corinthian plunged 97 percent and ITT fell 71 percent. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)