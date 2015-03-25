FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo Education revenue falls 14 pct as enrollments decline
March 25, 2015

Apollo Education revenue falls 14 pct as enrollments decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc reported a 14 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it enrolled fewer students.

The company reported an attributable net loss of $33.6 million, or 31 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with net income of $14.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell for the fifteenth straight quarter to $578.6 million from $672.8 million.

New degreed enrollment at the University of Phoenix fell 13 percent to 28,300 students. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

