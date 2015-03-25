FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Apollo Education's revenue falls for 15th straight quarter
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 25, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Apollo Education's revenue falls for 15th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

March 25 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc’s revenue fell for the fifteenth straight quarter as it enrolled fewer students, and the company forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations.

Apollo’s shares fell 16 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

New enrollments at Apollo’s flagship University of Phoenix fell 13 percent to 28,300 students in the second quarter.

U.S. for-profit education companies are struggling with falling enrollments as increased regulatory scrutiny, high student debt loads and poor job prospects keep students away.

Stricter rules from July 1 will also put education companies at risk of losing federal aid, should a typical graduate’s annual loan repayments exceed 8 percent of total earnings.

Apollo forecast revenue of $690 million-$705 million for the third quarter ending May. Analysts on average were expecting $740.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apollo reported a net loss of $33.6 million, or 31 cents per share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of $14.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Apollo reported a loss of 10 cents per share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $578.6 million.

Apollo’s shares were trading at $23.50 before the bell.

Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen 18 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.