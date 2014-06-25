FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo Education profit falls as enrollments drop
June 25, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Apollo Education profit falls as enrollments drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - University of Phoenix owner Apollo Education Group reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly profit as new enrollments fell sharply.

Net income attributable to Apollo fell to $66 million, or 59 cents per share in the third quarter ended May 31, from $80 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nBw6sFMbba ]

Excluding items, the for-profit education provider earned 76 cents per share.

Revenue fell 15.5 percent to $799.9 million.

New student enrollments at the University of Phoenix fell 12.9 percent to 33,900. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

