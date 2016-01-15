FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Department of Defense lifts probationary status on U of Phoenix
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Department of Defense lifts probationary status on U of Phoenix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc said the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) had lifted its probationary status on the University of Phoenix, which barred the company’s unit from recruiting students on military bases or using federal money to fund tuition.

The for-profit college operator, which earlier this week said it was considering selling itself, said on Friday the DoD had decided to remove the probationary status based on an internal review among other actions. (bit.ly/1J7BcjF)

The University, however, will be subject to a heightened compliance review for a period of one-year following the removal of probationary status by the DoD, Apollo said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.