FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo considers raising investment limit on flagship fund - report
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 7, 2013 / 5:48 AM / 4 years ago

Apollo considers raising investment limit on flagship fund - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering seeking approval to raise the limit on its new flagship fund following investor interest, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Apollo, the firm run by Leon Black, has discussed with investors about getting permission to increase the $15 billion limit on Apollo Investment Fund VIII LP, the people told the agency, after some expressed interest in investing as much as $20 billion.

Apollo had set a target of $12 billion for the fund and the firm may leave the maximum size of the fund unchanged, the report said.

The target amount differs from the limit, known as a hard cap, which is the maximum amount a fund can raise if demand exceeds the target.

Apollo has not completed raising the fund. The investors who have already committed money need to approve a change to the size of the pool. (link.reuters.com/tek63v)

Charles Zehren, a spokesman for Apollo at Rubenstein Associates, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.