FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo's third-quarter earnings plunge as funds lose value
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 30, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Apollo's third-quarter earnings plunge as funds lose value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC reported a bigger-than-expected 91 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday as its private equity funds depreciated, in stark contrast to its peers, and the firm generated less cash from selling assets.

Economic net income after taxes was $48 million versus $550.9 million a year earlier. This translated into ENI per share of 12 cents, much lower than the analysts’ average estimate of 38 cents in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Distributable earnings after taxes and related payables, which show actual cash available to pay dividends, fell to $342.7 million from $455.6 million.

Assets under management were $163.9 billion at the end of September, down from $167.5 billion at the end of June.

Apollo declared a third-quarter dividend of 73 cents a share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.