Apollo's first-quarter earnings beat estimates on asset sales
May 6, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

Apollo's first-quarter earnings beat estimates on asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC on Monday reported a 72 percent increase in first-quarter profit per share, easily beating expectations as it took advantage of favorable capital market conditions to exit investments.

Economic net income after taxes totaled $1.89 per share, compared with $1.10 in the first quarter of 2012, and the $1.24 expected, on average, by analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Assets under management totaled $114.3 billion at the end of March, compared with $113 billion at the end of December.

Apollo declared a distribution of 57 cents per Class A share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
