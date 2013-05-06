Apollo's first-quarter earnings beat estimates on asset sales

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC on Monday reported a 72 percent increase in first-quarter profit per share, easily beating expectations as it took advantage of favorable capital market conditions to exit investments.

Economic net income after taxes totaled $1.89 per share, compared with $1.10 in the first quarter of 2012, and the $1.24 expected, on average, by analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Assets under management totaled $114.3 billion at the end of March, compared with $113 billion at the end of December.

Apollo declared a distribution of 57 cents per Class A share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)