UPDATE 2-Apollo's second-quarter earnings soar on fund values

By Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Private equity and credit investment firm Apollo Global Management LLC on Thursday reported a tenfold increase in second-quarter profit as the value of its funds jumped, and announced its highest dividend since it went public in 2011.

A stock market rally and record-low interest rates in the debt markets have allowed private equity firms such as Apollo to lucratively cash out on some of their investments and have buoyed the value of assets they still hold.

The results were a stark contrast to the second quarter of last year, when Apollo’s earnings fell 66 percent because of market jitters about uncertain global economic growth and Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Apollo’s private equity portfolio, which drove most of the increase in fund values and cash distributions, appreciated by 5 percent during the second quarter of 2013 compared with 1 percent a year ago.

Economic net income after taxes, which takes into account the mark-to-market value of Apollo’s funds, rose to 50 cents per share from 5 cents a year earlier. The results met the analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apollo shares closed 0.6 percent higher at $28.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have risen 61 percent so far this year, compared with a 33 percent rise for peer KKR & Co LP, a 46 percent rise for Blackstone Group LP and an 8 percent rise for Carlyle Group LP.

Cash from carry, Apollo’s share of the profit of the funds it manages, jumped to $840.5 million from $56 million a year ago as it sold shares in companies including Realogy Holdings Corp , Charter Communications Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV and Evertec Inc.

In the quarter Apollo also sold SourceHOV, a provider of business process services, to Citi Venture Capital International and HandsOn3 LLC, and also completed the sale of steel service center operator Metals USA Holdings Corp to Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for $766 million.

“The bigger story was realized carry which, at over $840 million, beat our estimate by over 35 percent,” Wells Fargo senior analyst Christopher Harris wrote in a note.

DRY POWDER

Assets under management totaled $113.1 billion at the end of June, compared with $114.3 billion at the end of March, as Apollo returned money to its investors.

“During the quarter we raised nearly $7 billion of new capital across all of our business segments and we generated more than $7 billion of realizations for our investors,” Apollo Chief Executive Officer Leon Black said in a statement.

Although credit assets, such as mezzanine debt investments and collateralized loan obligations, account for 55 percent of Apollo’s portfolio, it was private equity that delivered 88 percent of the cash it received from carry in the second quarter, underscoring the earning power of corporate buyouts in times of strong equity markets.

Apollo said its latest flagship private equity fund, Apollo Investment Fund VIII, had received commitments of about $8.4 billion from investors as of Thursday. The fundraising target is $12 billion.

On a conference call with analysts, Apollo President Marc Spilker said terms offered to investors on Fund VIII were similar to Apollo’s previous private equity funds. The only major difference is that 100 percent of the fees Fund VIII gets from portfolio companies will go to investors compared with 68 percent in previous Apollo funds, Spilker said.

Apollo had $13 billion in “dry powder” available to do private equity deals as of the end of June and Spilker said the firm had found it more difficult this year to find good deals, echoing comments on Wednesday by Carlyle co-chief executive Bill Conway.

“While we agree from an investment point of view it’s been more challenging to put capital to work, we still believe that if you’re disciplined and have origination, that there are still areas to put capital to work,” Spilker said, mentioning natural resources as an example.

Apollo declared a second-quarter distribution of $1.32 per share, up from 24 cents a year earlier. It added it had accumulated another 56 cents per share in carry so far in the third quarter.

New York-based Apollo was founded in 1990 by Black and former Drexel Burnham colleagues Joshua Harris and Marc Rowan, and completed an initial public offering in March 2011. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)