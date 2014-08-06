FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo Global Management posts lower second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 6, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Apollo Global Management posts lower second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC said on Wednesday its second-quarter earnings declined 6 percent, missing most analysts’ expectations, as it sold fewer of its private equity holdings while taxes and expenses rose.

Total economic net income (ENI) after taxes was $207.5 versus $220.1 million in the quarter of 2013. This translated into ENI per share of 52 cents, lower than the average analyst estimate of 66 cents, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apollo cited a higher tax provision and increased profit-sharing expenses for the $12.6 million decrease in ENI.

Distributable earnings after taxes and related payables, which show actual cash available to pay dividends, came to $227.1 million versus $603.9 million for the same period in 2013.

Total assets under management were $167.5 billion as the end of June, up from $159.3 billion as of the end of March.

Apollo declared a second-quarter dividend of 46 cents. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.