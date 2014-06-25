Swedish pharmacy group Apotek Hjartat readies Stockholm listing

STOCKHOLM, June 25 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity group Altor said on Wednesday pharmacy chain Apotek Hjartat will be listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, the latest in a flurry of Nordic listings this year.

Altor, which has owned the Apotek Hjartat pharmacy brand since 2009, said it has appointed Carnegie, Handelsbanken and Nordea as advisors in the listing.

Apotek Hjartat had sales of around 9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.34 billion) in 2013 and an operating profit of 360 million crowns. The company said it expected to improve its results this year.