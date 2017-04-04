Appeals court nixes Novartis patents on dementia treatment

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a decision that invalidated Novartis AG's patents on the Exelon skin patch for Alzheimer's disease, clearing the way for Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc to launch a generic version of the drug.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling Noven won at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated two Novartis patents covering the Exelon patch. The Federal Circuit said PTAB properly concluded Novartis' claimed innovations would have been obvious in light of findings presented by other inventors in previous patent applications.

