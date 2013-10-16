FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Apple cuts Q4 orders for iPhone 5C - source
October 16, 2013 / 9:03 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Apple cuts Q4 orders for iPhone 5C - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has told manufacturers of its new iPhone 5C that it will cut orders of the smartphone for the final three months of the year, a source familiar with the supply chain situation said.

Pegatron Corp, a major manufacturer of Apple’s new phone, had iPhone 5C orders reduced by less than 20 percent, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Apple’s other manufacturer of the iPhone 5C, has had its orders for the same period reduced by a third, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 5C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the premium 5S model.

Pegatron and Hon Hai declined to comment, while Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

