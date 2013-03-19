FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adobe chief technology officer to join Apple
March 19, 2013 / 10:12 PM / in 5 years

Adobe chief technology officer to join Apple

Poornima Gupta

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has snagged Adobe System’s chief technology officer, Kevin Lynch, who oversees the software maker’s technology research and experience design teams with a focus on cloud and social computing.

Lynch, who joined Adobe in 2005 through its acquisition of Macromedia, will be Apple’s vice president of technology. He will report to Bob Mansfield, Apple’s senior vice president of technology, who leads the California gadget giant’s wireless and semiconductor team, Apple said on Tuesday.

Adobe said earlier that Lynch will leave the company effective March 22 and that it would not be filling the CTO position.

