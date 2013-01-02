Judge rejects Apple false advertising claims vs. Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday granted Amazon.Com Inc’s bid to end part of Apple Inc’s lawsuit over Amazon’s use of the term “APP STORE,” ruling that Apple cannot bring a false advertising claim against the online retailer.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, granted Amazon’s motion for partial summary judgment, which only challenged Apple’s false advertising allegations. Apple also leveled other claims against Amazon, including trademark infringement.