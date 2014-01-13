FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2014

Apple loses bid to block antitrust monitorship

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc lost a bid on Monday to block an antitrust monitor appointed after a judge’s finding that the company conspired to fix e-book prices.

At a hearing, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan denied Apple’s request to stay an order requiring an external compliance monitor pending the company’s appeal.

Apple also sought to have the judge disqualify the lawyer chosen to serve as monitor, Michael Bromwich.

Cote said she will promptly issue a decision explaining her reasoning. Apple will then have 48 hours to seek an emergency stay from the federal appeals court in New York, she said.

The iPad maker contended that Bromwich had a personal bias against the company and had engaged in “grossly inappropriate behavior” through filing a declaration last month.

In the declaration, Bromwich defended his role as monitor, disputing Apple’s claims he had engaged in a “roving” investigation. He also detailed a series of unsuccessful attempts to gain Apple’s cooperation.

