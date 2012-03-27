FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia regulator to submit court motion vs Apple over new iPad
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 6 years

Australia regulator to submit court motion vs Apple over new iPad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s consumer affairs regulator on Tuesday said it will file a motion with an Australian court against Apple Inc charging that it is misleading consumers with its promotion for its new iPad.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in a statement said Apple’s promotion for its iPad with Wifi+4G says buyers can connect to a 4G mobile data network in Australia with a SIM card when that is not the case.

The regulator said it would ask the court on Wednesday for interlocutory relief, corrective advertising and refunds to affected consumers.

Australia has only one 4G network from dominant telecoms firm Telstra but this network resides on a different part of the spectrum that cannot connect to the iPad.

