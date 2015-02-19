FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple poaching auto engineers to build battery division -lawsuit
February 19, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Apple poaching auto engineers to build battery division -lawsuit

Deepa Seetharaman, Edwin Chan

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Electric-car battery maker A123 Systems has sued Apple Inc for poaching top engineers to build a large-scale battery division, according to a court filing that offered further evidence that the iPhone maker may be developing a car.

Apple has been poaching engineers with deep expertise in car systems, including from Tesla Inc, and talking with industry experts and automakers with the ultimate aim of learning how to make its own electric car, an auto industry source said last week.

Around June 2014, Apple began aggressively poaching A123 engineers tasked with leading some of the company’s most critical projects, the lawsuit said. The engineers jumped ship to pursue similar programs at Apple, in violation of their employment agreements, A123 said in a filing earlier this month in Massachusetts federal court. (Additional reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
