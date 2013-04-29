Apple mandates banks for debt investor meetings -source

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Apple Inc, rated Aa1/AA+, has mandated Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to organise a series of meetings with bond investors which could result in a capital markets transaction, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source said that the meetings would be held during the course of Monday, but declined to say what currency a potential bond issue would be in.

Last week, IFR reported that Apple could be eyeing the bond market as it seeks to fund its USD100bn capital reward for shareholders unveiled last Tuesday.

Although the company has USD145bn of cash, only USD45bn is readily available.