BRIEF-Apple introduces iPhone 5
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Apple introduces iPhone 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Francisco, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc : * CEO tim cook kicks off event * CEO tim cook says now have 380 stores worldwide * CEO cook says sold 84 million ipads so far since first launch through June

2012 * CEO cook says ‘recently crossed 700,000 apps in appstore’ * Marketing exec on stage now to talk about iphone * Marketing exec introduces iphone 5 * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 is ‘thinnest phone we have ever made’ * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 is 20 percent lighter, has retina

display, has 4-inch screen, weighs 112 grams * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 will support lte * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 lte will work on AT&T, Verizon,

Sprint in U.S. * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 sports a6 chip that is 2 times faster * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5’s battery life supports 8-hours of

lte browsing * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 now has facetime feature over

cellular network * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 has new connector that is 80 percent

smaller, reversible * Apple’s schiller says iphone 5 comes in black, white colors * Says iphone 5 has voice, data integrated on one chip * Says iphone 5 starts at $199 for 16gb, $299 for 32gb, $399 for 64gb * Says iphone 5 will be available for prorder on September 14, ships September

21 * Says iphone 5 will be in 100 countries by end of year * Apple’s cue to announce changes to itunes store, ipods * Apple’s cue says has 435 million itunes accounts with one-click

purchasing

