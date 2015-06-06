Apple set to introduce Apple Pay in Britain -Telegraph

June 6 (Reuters) - Apple is planning to introduce its mobile payment system, Apple Pay, to Britain this summer, The Telegraph reported on Saturday, citing industry sources.

Apple is expected to make the announcement on Monday in San Francisco at its annual conference for developers, the paper said.

It quoted the sources as saying the company had been in talks with banks and retailers about the project since last year.

A spokeswoman at Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Telegraph said the iPhone already contains a wireless microchip similar to those found in contactless payment cards, which will allow Apple Pay users to pay by waving the handset over a terminal to pay.

Transport for London, the paper said, was already accepting Apple Pay from American tourists.

In the United States, where Apple Pay was introduced in October, the company has been aggressively courting retailers but many merchants remain skeptical about the payment service. (Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco and Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby)