FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK probes Apple iPad marketing over 4G access
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 7, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 6 years ago

UK probes Apple iPad marketing over 4G access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s advertising regulator is deciding whether to launch an inquiry into Apple Inc’s marketing of its latest iPad following what some customers said were misleading claims about access to 4G, which is not available in the country.

Fourth-generation or 4G technology enables users to access faster Internet broadband services.

“We have received 24 complaints about claims on Apple’s website about 4G on the iPad. We are assessing whether there are grounds for investigation,” a spokesman for the Advertising Standards Authority said on Saturday.

The company could not be reached for comment.

Apple has come up against a similar problem in Australia, whose consumer watchdog took legal action last month to ensure the company makes consumers aware that its latest version of the hand-held computer cannot connect to 4G in Australia, prompting Apple to offer refunds to all affected buyers in the country.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.