By Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 Inside the original
Macintosh computer, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs inscribed the
signatures of his team, revealing his deep concern for even the
hidden features of his products.
His last work - Apple Inc's sprawling new
headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. - will be a fitting tribute: a
futuristic campus built with astonishing attention to detail.
From the arrangement of electrical wiring to the finish of a
hidden pipe, no aspect of the 2.8 million-square-foot main
building has been too small to attract scrutiny.
But constructing a building as flawless as a hand-held
device is no easy feat, according interviews with nearly two
dozen current and former workers on the project, most of whom
would not be named because they signed non-disclosure
agreements.
Since Apple unveiled its plans in 2011, the move-in date has
slowly receded: Jobs' initial projection was 2015, but this
spring now seems most likely, according to people involved in
the project. A lengthy approval process with the city
contributed to the delay.
Apple has not revealed the total price tag, but former
project managers estimate it at about $5 billion - a figure CEO
Tim Cook did not dispute in a 2015 TV interview. More than $1
billion was allocated for the interior of the main building
alone, according to a former construction manager.
For all the time and money sunk into the project, some in
the architecture community question whether Apple has focused
on the right ends. The campus is something of an exception to
the trend of radically open offices aimed at fostering
collaboration, said Louise Mozingo, a professor and chair of the
Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning
at U.C. Berkeley. Its central office building - a massive ring
of glass frequently likened to a spaceship - could be a
challenge just to navigate, she noted.
"It's not about maximizing the productivity of the office
space, it's about creating a symbolic center for this global
company," she said. "They are creating an icon."
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.
WORLD'S LARGEST PIECE OF CURVED GLASS
Tech companies have long favored generic office parks, which
allow them to lease and shed space through booms and busts.
Jobs' unveiling of what's formally known as Apple Campus 2,
months before his death, marked a new chapter in Silicon Valley
architecture.
When completed, the campus will house up to 14,200
employees, according to the 2013 project description. The main
building - which boasts the world's largest piece of curved
glass - will be surrounded by a lush canopy of thousands of
trees. Little remains from the cement-laden campus Apple
acquired from Hewlett-Packard, though the iPhone maker preserved
a century-old barn that remained intact as the land passed from
tech giant to tech giant.
But what was most striking to those who worked on the
project was Apple managers' insistence on treating the
construction of the vast complex the same way they approach the
design of pocket-sized electronics.
Apple's in-house construction team enforced many rules: No
vents or pipes could be reflected in the glass. Guidelines for
the special wood used frequently throughout the building ran to
some 30 pages.
Tolerances, the distance materials may deviate from desired
measurements, were a particular focus. On many projects, the
standard is 1/8 of an inch at best; Apple often demanded far
less, even for hidden surfaces.
The company's keen design sense enhanced the project, but
its expectations sometimes clashed with construction realities,
a former architect said.
"With phones, you can build to very, very minute
tolerances," he said. "You would never design to that level of
tolerance on a building. Your doors would jam."
The project, which generated about 13,000 full-time
construction jobs, took a toll on contractors. The original
general contractors, Skanska USA and DPR Construction, left
after work began, which construction experts called a rare
development for a project of such scale. The reasons for the
departures are unclear, and neither Apple nor the firms would
comment.
FAITHFUL TO DESIGN PRINCIPLES
Apple's novel approach to the building took many forms.
Architect German de la Torre, who worked on the project, found
many of the proportions - such as the curve of a rounded corner
- came from Apple's products. The elevator buttons struck some
workers as resembling the iPhone's home button; one former
manager even likened the toilet's sleek design to the device.
But de la Torre ultimately saw that Apple executives were
not trying to evoke the iPhone per se, but rather following
something akin to the Platonic ideal of form and dimension.
"They have arrived at design principles somehow through many
years of experimentation, and they are faithful to those
principles," de la Torre said.
Fanatical attention to detail is a key tenet. Early in
construction, Apple managers told the construction team that the
ceiling - composed of large panels of polished concrete - should
be immaculate inside and out, just as the inside of the iPhone's
audio jack is a finished product, a former construction manager
recalled.
Thus, each of the thousands of ceiling panels had to win
approval from both Apple's in-house team and the general
contractor, once at the shop and then again at the construction
site.
"The things you can't see, they all mattered to Apple," the
former construction manager said.
One of the most vexing features was the doorways, which
Apple wanted to be perfectly flat, with no threshold. The
construction team pushed back, but Apple held firm.
The rationale? If engineers had to adjust their gait while
entering the building, they risked distraction from their work,
according to a former construction manager.
"We spent months trying not to do that because that's time,
money and stuff that's never been done before," the former
construction manager said.
Time and time again, Apple managers spent months perfecting
minute features, creating a domino effect that set back other
parts of the project, former construction managers say.
Signage required a delicate balancing act: Apple wanted all
signs to reflect its sleek, minimalist aesthetic, but the fire
department needed to ensure the building could be swiftly
navigated in an emergency.
Dirk Mattern, a retired deputy fire chief who is
representing the Santa Clara County Fire Department on the
project, estimated he attended 15 meetings that touched on the
topic.
"I've never spent so much time on signage," he said.
LIKE A PAINTING
When Apple tapped general contractors Holder Construction
and Rudolph & Sletten to finish the main building in 2015, one
of the first orders of business was finalizing a door handle for
conference rooms and offices.
After months of back and forth, construction workers
presented their work to a manager from Apple's in-house team,
who turned the sample over and over in his hands. Finally, he
said he felt a faint bump.
The construction team double-checked the measurements,
unable to find any imperfections - down to the nanometer. Still,
Apple insisted on another version.
The construction manager who was so intimately involved in
the door handle did not see its completion. Down to his last
day, Apple was still fiddling with the design - after a year and
a half of debate.
When construction wraps, the only fingerprints on the site
will be Jobs'. Workers often had to wear gloves to avoid marring
the delicate materials, said Brett Davis, regional director of
the District Council 16 union for painters and related crafts.
"It's like a painting that you don't want to touch," he
said. "It's definitely going to be something to see, if they let
you in."
(Editing by Jonathan Weber and Edward Tobin)