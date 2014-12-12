Apple behavior in Canada may have raised prices: court filing

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian consumers may have ended up paying higher prices for cellphones and wireless services because of contracts between Apple Inc’s Canadian unit and domestic carriers, a Canadian Competition Bureau official said in a court filing this week.

The affidavit made on Tuesday by the Competition Bureau’s Vincent Millette said the agreements with the phone companies may have discouraged the carriers from reducing the price of other handsets.

Canada’s Competition Bureau had said on Thursday it was investigating allegations that Apple’s Canadian unit used anti-competitive clauses in contracts, but added that no wrongdoing by Apple’s Canadian arm has been found so far.

An Apple spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Meredith Mazzilli)