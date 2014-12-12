FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple behavior in Canada may have raised prices: court filing
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Apple behavior in Canada may have raised prices: court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian consumers may have ended up paying higher prices for cellphones and wireless services because of contracts between Apple Inc’s Canadian unit and domestic carriers, a Canadian Competition Bureau official said in a court filing this week.

The affidavit made on Tuesday by the Competition Bureau’s Vincent Millette said the agreements with the phone companies may have discouraged the carriers from reducing the price of other handsets.

Canada’s Competition Bureau had said on Thursday it was investigating allegations that Apple’s Canadian unit used anti-competitive clauses in contracts, but added that no wrongdoing by Apple’s Canadian arm has been found so far.

An Apple spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.