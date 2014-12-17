FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada court to order Apple to turn over records in iPhone probe
December 17, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Canada court to order Apple to turn over records in iPhone probe

OTTAWA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Court of Canada agreed on Wednesday to order Apple Inc’s Canadian subsidiary to turn over documents to the Competition Bureau to help investigate whether Apple unfairly used its market power to promote the sale of iPhones.

In seeking the order, the Competition Bureau had said agreements Apple negotiated with wireless carriers may have cut into competition by encouraging the companies to maintain or boost the price of rival phones.

Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton told the court he would sign the order later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

