Canada competition watchdog investigating Apple supply deals
December 11, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Canada competition watchdog investigating Apple supply deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that Apple Inc’s Canadian unit used anti-competitive clauses in contracts with domestic wireless carriers, the watchdog said on Thursday.

The bureau said at the current time there was no conclusion of wrongdoing by Apple’s Canadian arm. An Apple spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

The inquiry is ongoing, and the bureau this week sought a court order to compel Apple to turn over records relating to the investigation. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and James Dalgleish)

