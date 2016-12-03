(Adds Apple spokesman's statement)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Apple Inc is wading
in to the debate over regulation of self-driving cars, declaring
it is excited about the potential for automated transportation
and calling on U.S. regulators not to restrict testing of such
vehicles.
A five-page letter from Steve Kenner, Apple's director of
product integrity, to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration is the company's most comprehensive statement yet
about its interest in self-driving vehicle technology. The Nov.
22 letter followed more than a year of industry speculation
about the computer and iPhone maker's plans for expanding into
transportation.
"The company is investing heavily in the study of machine
learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of
automated systems in many areas, including transportation,"
Kenner wrote.
"Executed properly under NHTSA's guidance, automated
vehicles have the potential to greatly enhance the human
experience - to prevent millions of car crashes and thousands of
fatalities each year and to give mobility to those without."
Apple urged regulators not to impose too many restrictions
on testing of self-driving cars, saying "established
manufacturers and new entrants should be treated equally."
Since software would decide what actions to take in
potentially dangerous situations, Apple said certain areas need
special attention. These include the implications of algorithmic
decisions for the safety, mobility and legality of automated
vehicles and their occupants, ensuring privacy and security in
design, and the impact of the cars on employment and public
spaces.
Some analysts forecast millions of jobs will be lost once
self-driving cars largely replace truck, taxi and Uber drivers,
and eliminate the need for most vehicle repairs, insurance
adjusters and other functions.
Apple's letter was prompted by its heavy investment in
machine learning and autonomous systems, company spokesman Tom
Neumayr said in an emailed statement.
"There are many potential applications for these
technologies, including the future of transportation, so we want
to work with NHTSA to help define the best practices for the
industry," he said.
In September, the Obama administration proposed guidelines
for the development of self-driving cars in a 15-point "safety
assessment," calling on automakers to voluntarily submit details
of their systems to regulators.
Apple executives have been coy about their interest in cars.
Chief Executive Tim Cook has suggested that Apple wants to move
beyond integration of Apple smartphones into vehicle
infotainment systems.
But Apple has never confirmed reports last year that it was
hiring automotive industry engineers and designers to develop a
driverless electric car, or that those efforts have been sharply
scaled back this year.
Other companies pursuing self-driving cars include Alphabet
Inc's Google unit, Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG
, Daimler AG, Tesla Motors Inc
and General Motors Co.
Apple has reportedly held talks about investing in British
automaker McLaren Technology Group, but McLaren downplayed
speculation that Apple had proposed an investment.
Apple joins a range of automakers and tech companies that
have raised concerns about the proposed National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration policy on self-driving cars, and plans by
California state regulators to make complying with the safety
assessment mandatory.
An auto trade group in November urged the incoming Trump
administration to conduct a "comprehensive regulatory review" of
all regulations and actions since Sept. 1, including the Obama
administration's guidance on self-driving vehicles.
